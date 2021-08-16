SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.8% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.43. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

