SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $47.89 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $30.99 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18.

