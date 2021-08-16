Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lessened its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,603,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 770,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after buying an additional 256,914 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 489,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.16. The company had a trading volume of 31,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,057. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.88.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

