Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider John Scott Neal Sells 4,840 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SFM opened at $24.26 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

