Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $2,732,500.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,063,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $2,414,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $267.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Square by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Square by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Square by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Square by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.35.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

