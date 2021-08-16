Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $2,732,500.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,063,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $2,414,600.00.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00.
Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $267.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Square by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Square by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Square by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Square by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.
SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.35.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
