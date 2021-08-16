Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Position in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in LifeVantage were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 43.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 103,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after buying an additional 71,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 30,736 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in LifeVantage in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 434.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. LifeVantage Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.44.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

