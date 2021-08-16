Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $175,000 Holdings in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in GP Strategies were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of GP Strategies by 75.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of GP Strategies by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPX shares. Barrington Research cut GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

NYSE GPX opened at $20.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. GP Strategies Co. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.96 million, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Research analysts predict that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX).

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.