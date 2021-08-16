Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $204,000 Holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 27,802 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $9.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $145.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. Analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

