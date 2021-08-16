Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $195,000 Investment in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 257.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 597,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 430,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,668,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after buying an additional 165,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver stock opened at $13.63 on Monday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.02.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10.

GATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company.

In other Gatos Silver news, VP Philip Pyle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $155,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electrum Silver Us Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,698,967 shares of company stock valued at $38,540,281. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

