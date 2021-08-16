Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,448,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,859,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,538,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in HCI Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,549,000 after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,632,000. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $112.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.10. The firm has a market cap of $949.13 million, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $119.29.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

