Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,204 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $712,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $2,629,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,532,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,597,000 after buying an additional 422,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 145,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 253,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 43,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $14.41 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. Research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

