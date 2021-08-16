Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $181,000 Position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Harvard Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 126,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $104,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HBIO opened at $8.46 on Monday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $344.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

