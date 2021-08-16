SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Down 57.2% in July

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the July 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SSE stock opened at $22.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.61. SSE has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $1.0679 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.12%. SSE’s payout ratio is presently 142.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SSEZY shares. Citigroup upgraded SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised SSE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

