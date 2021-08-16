SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,754 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $13,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $16.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 6.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $23.27.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

