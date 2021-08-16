Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lowered Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Stantec stock opened at $47.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.89. Stantec has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $49.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Stantec by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,518,000 after purchasing an additional 846,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Stantec by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,263,000 after purchasing an additional 544,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,459,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Stantec by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,277,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,254,000 after purchasing an additional 552,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,700,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,335,000 after acquiring an additional 420,734 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

