STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded up 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One STARSHIP coin can currently be bought for about $0.1000 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STARSHIP has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $32,546.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STARSHIP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00054980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00135400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.72 or 0.00160623 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,447.45 or 0.99843234 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $427.92 or 0.00919845 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,186.64 or 0.06849989 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STARSHIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STARSHIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.