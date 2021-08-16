State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 730 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in DSP Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in DSP Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in DSP Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in DSP Group during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in DSP Group during the first quarter worth $183,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DSPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

DSPG opened at $15.96 on Monday. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $390.35 million, a P/E ratio of -72.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.36.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DSP Group Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

