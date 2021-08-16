State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $349,000 Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth $125,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth $166,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth $212,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMRE stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $971.30 million, a PE ratio of -116.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 93.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

