State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $655.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 136.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.