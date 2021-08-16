State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 39.1% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.1% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 97,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $62.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

