State of Michigan Retirement System Has $7.01 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 77.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 621,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 178,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 76,875 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 16,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

