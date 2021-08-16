State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 700 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,936,000 after acquiring an additional 361,036 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB opened at $24.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.11. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

