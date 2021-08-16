State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,500 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,707 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,095,000 after acquiring an additional 362,019 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $434,245,000 after acquiring an additional 743,197 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,431 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 27.6% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,220,526 shares of the airline’s stock worth $64,798,000 after acquiring an additional 264,226 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $70,745,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $50.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.03.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

