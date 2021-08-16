State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 742.0% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 14.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,442,000 after acquiring an additional 59,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 15.5% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $135.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.01.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

