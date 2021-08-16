Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, Status has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $364.48 million and approximately $43.09 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00063699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00017224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $444.79 or 0.00938042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00110241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00047042 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

