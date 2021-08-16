STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has C$2.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$2.00.

STEP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark set a C$1.72 price objective on STEP Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of TSE:STEP opened at C$1.53 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.44 and a 52-week high of C$1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.68.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

