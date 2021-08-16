Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,036.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 4,089.7% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 688.5% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $80.91 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.52, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.92.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.99.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,766 shares of company stock worth $14,300,728 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.