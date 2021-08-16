Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $56,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 83.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 837,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,133,000 after purchasing an additional 89,243 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 51,943 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 78,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG opened at $63.22 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.37.

