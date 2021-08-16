Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 600 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Magnite during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 70.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 548.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 682.5% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 265.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnite alerts:

In other news, Director Douglas S. Knopper sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $334,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,806.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 264,897 shares in the company, valued at $8,956,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,400 shares of company stock worth $2,130,766. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $29.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.93 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.