Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 67 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

VGT opened at $416.08 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.18 and a twelve month high of $417.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

