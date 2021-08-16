Steven Harold Nigro Buys 15,000 Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Director Steven Harold Nigro bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MHLD traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.10. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Maiden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Maiden by 2,766.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maiden in the second quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Maiden during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

