Stifel Nicolaus Increases Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Price Target to C$8.00

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SRMLF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Storm Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC cut Storm Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Storm Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.35.

OTCMKTS SRMLF opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Storm Resources has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

