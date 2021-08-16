Stifel Nicolaus Trims Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Target Price to C$4.25

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on XEBEF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised Xebec Adsorption from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.54.

OTCMKTS XEBEF opened at $2.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.28. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

