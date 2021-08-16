STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.27

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.27 and last traded at $43.20, with a volume of 2747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.67. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 823,124 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after purchasing an additional 93,876 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,154,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,206 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 126,266 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

