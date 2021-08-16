STRAKS 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, STRAKS has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $34,337.57 and $13.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,530.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.45 or 0.06927585 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $688.62 or 0.01479929 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.04 or 0.00395517 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00154875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.61 or 0.00600921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.61 or 0.00366666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.95 or 0.00333011 BTC.

About STRAKS

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars.

