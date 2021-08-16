Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,813,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,637 shares during the period. Stride accounts for about 2.1% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 4.37% of Stride worth $58,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at about $48,797,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 91.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,619,000 after purchasing an additional 896,904 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter worth about $13,664,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at $9,851,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,731,000 after purchasing an additional 279,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

LRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $35.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.80. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $46.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Stride’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.