Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 350 ($4.57).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Strix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Strix Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

KETL stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 359 ($4.69). 348,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 321.91. Strix Group has a one year low of GBX 207.10 ($2.71) and a one year high of GBX 370.50 ($4.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £741.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

