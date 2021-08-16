Strong Market Cap Tops $34.45 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Strong coin can now be bought for $249.18 or 0.00541139 BTC on popular exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $34.45 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strong has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00053304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00133158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.39 or 0.00159374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,896.68 or 0.99673633 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.39 or 0.00906454 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.28 or 0.06856642 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.