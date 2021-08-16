Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Stryker by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Stryker by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,323,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $263.15 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $275.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

