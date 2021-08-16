Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Invests $206,000 in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,432 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,789,000 after purchasing an additional 256,119 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 881,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,278,000. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LSXMA. upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $47.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 1.25.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.