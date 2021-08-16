Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 4,738 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 75,377 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 494,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 993.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 80,237 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 57,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MLCO shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.48.

MLCO stock opened at $12.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.74. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The business’s revenue was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

