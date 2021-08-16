Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 703 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 881.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $120,734.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,795,582.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $66,390.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,561.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,860 shares of company stock worth $7,431,241 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

Slack Technologies stock opened at $45.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.