Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $447.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $448.36. The stock has a market cap of $197.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $408.85.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

