Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given Outperform Rating at CSFB

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at CSFB in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SU. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.65.

Shares of TSE SU traded down C$0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching C$23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,196,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,953,462. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$14.28 and a one year high of C$31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.93 billion and a PE ratio of 23.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.80.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

