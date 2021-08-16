Suncorp Group Limited (SNMCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.5498 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

SNMCY opened at $9.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59. Suncorp Group has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $9.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

