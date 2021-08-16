Sunlands Technology Group (STG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Sunlands Technology Group has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.97 million for the quarter.

Get Sunlands Technology Group alerts:

NYSE:STG opened at $0.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $97.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.74. Sunlands Technology Group has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.