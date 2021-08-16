Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 122,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,100,244 shares.The stock last traded at $10.91 and had previously closed at $11.24.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.
The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 368,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 121,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 358,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 75,247 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Featured Story: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.