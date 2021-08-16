Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 122,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,100,244 shares.The stock last traded at $10.91 and had previously closed at $11.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 368,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 121,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 358,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 75,247 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

