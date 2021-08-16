Supernova Partners Acquisition (NYSE:SPNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 69,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 523,764 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.96.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

