SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Plans Dividend Increase – $2.25 Per Share

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 56.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

SSSS opened at $16.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $387.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.45. SuRo Capital has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SSSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SuRo Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other SuRo Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 6,500 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $98,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.