suterusu Price Tops $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. suterusu has a total market cap of $15.42 million and $294,867.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, suterusu has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

